Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has informed the board governing the United States Postal Service (USPS) of his intention to step down.

"Today I am requesting that you begin the process of identifying a successor for my position as Postmaster General," DeJoy wrote in a letter to the board of directors. No timeline for his resignation has been provided, but he is expected to stay in his role until a replacement is found.

DeJoy took over during Trump's first term, a period he describes as one of "disarray" for the USPS. His tenure began in the midst of the pandemic when the independent agency was grappling with significant budget deficits.

Year after year, the USPS was reporting losses. To address this, the former Republican donor and logistics company owner introduced a 10-year plan, which he defended on Tuesday: "We have reduced the cost of operations and have grown revenue substantially while executing a massive organizational and operational transformation."

The executive is nearing the completion of his fifth year at the helm of the USPS. In his letter, he requested that they find a successor who "understands our mission." He emphasized the importance of selecting someone who can remain in the role long enough to make a meaningful impact.

His tenure was often met with criticism from Democrats and resulted in several lawsuits for allegedly deteriorating service, excessively raising prices, and interfering in elections by hindering mail-in voting.

The new Trump administration also expressed signs of discontent, with the president stating before taking office that he intended to privatize the USPS. After his inauguration, rumors emerged that the White House sought to replace DeJoy, according to sources from The Wall Street Journal. The announcement also coincides with the signing of an executive order aimed at regulating independent agencies.

Another line from DeJoy foreshadows that his departure won't be the only one:

"As I look around the organization, I see many long-term retirement eligible employees sticking around based upon their pride in, and commitment to, our Delivering for America plan. That said, it is time for us together, to think about and plan for the inevitable changing of the guard in many areas of our organization, to ensure that the new culture we have developed survives our tenure, including mine, and continues to thrive."

DeJoy's letter