Trump signs executive order seeking White House control over independent agencies

Reference image of the headquarters of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) AFP / Roberto Schmidt

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order aimed at strengthening the White House’s control over federal government agencies which have traditionally operated independently due to Congressional oversight.

This measure will affect different independent agencies, such as the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), among others.

"For the Federal Government to be truly accountable to the American people, officials who wield vast executive power must be supervised and controlled by the people’s elected President," reads the order.

Traditionally, these agencies are led by bipartisan commissions, with members appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Generally, these agencies are designed to enforce regulations impartially, with directors who can only be removed for misconduct.

However, with this measure, President Trump breaks from tradition by requiring these agencies to submit major regulations to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review.

The OMB is led by Russell Vought, a key ally of President Trump, who will have the authority to adjust agency budgets and oversee their performance. In practice, this could limit the agencies' flexibility and independence.

In addition to submitting regulations to the OMB, the president's order requires affected agencies—excluding the Federal Reserve System (FED)—to designate an official or liaison to the White House. This individual will ensure alignment between the Trump administration and agency leadership in shaping policies.

Finally, critics of President Trump strongly criticized a provision in the order that prohibits agencies from taking legal positions that contradict those of the president or Attorney General Pam Bondi.

For this reason, among others, the president's order is likely to face legal challenges and test a conservative legal theory known as the unitary executive. This theory asserts that the president has sole authority over the executive branch, with Congress unable to separate specialized agencies from his direction.