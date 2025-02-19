Trump orders firing of all prosecutors who worked in the Biden administration: 'We must clean house immediately'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump ordered the firing of all federal prosecutors who worked in the Biden administration, accusing the Department of Justice of having been "politicized" like never before in the country's history.

In a post on the social network Truth, the president stated, "Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before. Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining 'Biden Era' U.S. Attorneys. We must 'clean house' IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System."

The move, in general, is standard procedure whenever there is a change of president, as administrations choose more like-minded prosecutors who are willing to comply with certain judicial agendas.

In this case, the White House began with the removals last week by sending several termination notices to dozens of federal prosecutors around the country who had been appointed by Biden.

According to Reuters, the difference between these firings and previous president changes is that, typically, the new administration requests the resignation of the federal prosecutors to be replaced rather than sending termination letters directly. However, the result is the same: more like-minded prosecutors within the ranks.

This decision comes after Trump fired several career prosecutors who had engineered and led federal cases against him. One of them was special prosecutor Jack Smith, who investigated the president's alleged mishandling of classified documents at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and his alleged attempts to reverse his 2020 election defeat. However, Smith resigned before Trump took office, sparing him impeachment proceedings.

Trump's move also fulfills his election promise to "cleanse" the Department of Justice of officials he believes were responsible for instrumentalizing justice against him and Republicans.