Trump asks Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Published by Santiago Ospital 11 de abril, 2025

Most of the country's clocks go forward or backward twice a year, in what is known as the switch between summer time and winter time. States such as Hawaii and parts of Arizona do not observe the practice. Donald Trump wants it all to stop.

A day after a hearing on the matter in the Senate, the president reiterated that daylight saving time should become the norm, urging members of Congress to "push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day."

The proposal, he assured, is "very popular." "And, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!!"

"100% agree, President Trump! It’s time to pass my Sunshine Protection Act and LOCK THE CLOCK!" retorted Senator Rick Scott on X. From the Floridian's team, they listed a number of benefits of the measure, from reduced roadway incidents to health improvements to economic benefits for small businesses and farmers.

"This practice is more than an annoyance," said Sen. Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, during Thursday's hearing. Cruz noted that the original idea of increasing sunlight hours, reducing the need to rely on electricity, had been rendered obsolete because energy costs have been "drastically reduced." The gains from the time change, he said, are minimal or "non existant."

Although he spoke out against time change, calling it an "outdated, horrible practice," Cruz did not turn for either option: "Whether we lock the clock on standard time or daylight saving time, lets think carefully about our health, our economy and our wellbeing."

"What works in my home state of Delaware may not work in California," noted Democratic Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester. "But I know I speak for many Americans when I say it’s time to figure this out," she continued, noting that "many states across our nation have started to consider legislation to pick a permanent time."

Last year the Senate approved a proposal by now-Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to make daylight saving time permanent across the country. The bill stalled in the House of Representatives.