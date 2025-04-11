Trump announces deals with five law firms for $600 million in pro bono legal services

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a series of deals with five prominent law firms totaling $600 million in pro bono legal work.

The firms involved are Kirkland & Ellis, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Latham & Watkins and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

According to the announcement, Kirkland & Ellis, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Latham & Watkins committed to $125 million each in pro bono work, the highest figure ever recorded in deals negotiated by Trump with law firms.

For its part, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, which had not previously been contacted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), agreed to contribute $100 million in pro bono work.

In exchange for these commitments, the EEOC agreed to withdraw letters sent to Kirkland & Ellis, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Latham & Watkins, questioning their hiring practices and suggesting that their efforts to diversify their workforces might violate labor laws.

Cadwalader, which did not receive such letters, joined the settlement independently. Notably, this firm had previously hired Todd Blanche, a former Trump defense lawyer, but forced him to resign after accepting Trump as a client, according to The Hill.

The agreements bring the total number of law firms that have reached understandings with the Trump administration in the context of a series of actions targeting the legal sector to nine.

The agreements announced Friday specify that the five firms will perform pro bono work in areas prioritized by the Republican Administration.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump detailed that these areas include: assistance to veterans, members of the Armed Forces, families of decorated veterans, law enforcement and first responders; ensuring fairness in the justice system; and combating anti-Semitism.

On his Truth account the president noted:

1. The Law Firms will provide an aggregate total of at least $500 Million Dollars in pro bono and other free Legal services, during the Trump Administration and beyond, in the respective amounts set forth below, to causes that President Trump and the Law Firms both support and agree to work on, including in the following areas: Assisting Veterans and other Public Servants, including, among others, members of the Military, Gold Star families, Law Enforcement, and First Responders; ensuring fairness in our Justice System; and combatting Antisemitism. The Law Firms will take on a wide range of pro bono matters that represent the full political spectrum, including Conservative ideals.

The Law Firms and their commitments are: Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP: $125 Million Dollars each.

2. The Law Firms affirm their commitment to Merit-Based Hiring, Promotion, and Retention. Accordingly, the Law Firms will not engage in illegal DEI discrimination and preferences. The Law Firms affirm that it is their policy to give Fair and Equal consideration to Job Candidates, irrespective of their political beliefs, including Candidates who have served in the Trump Administration, and any other Republican or Democrat Administration. The Law Firms will engage outside counsel to advise the Law Firms in confirming their employment practices are fully compliant with Law, including, but not limited to, Anti-Discrimination Laws.

3. The Law Firms affirm that they will not deny representation to clients, such as members of politically disenfranchised groups and Government Officials, employees, and advisors, who have not historically received Legal representation from major National Law Firms, including in pro bono matters, and in support of non-profits, because of the personal political views of individual lawyers.

4. Concurrent with these agreements, the EEOC has withdrawn the March 17, 2025 letters to the Law Firms, and will not pursue any claims related to those issues…

These agreements, which total $600 million in pro bono work, reflect the Trump Administration's strategy to align the legal sector with its priorities, while creating a precedent in the relationship between the government and large law firms.