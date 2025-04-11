The European Trade Commissioner will travel to Washington D.C. on Monday to "avoid an escalation" of tariffs

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 11 de abril, 2025

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will hold meetings with senior U.S. officials in Washington on Monday to "avoid an escalation" of trade tensions, a European Commission spokesman said Friday.

Sefcovic will travel to the U.S. capital "in good faith and to try to find solutions that benefit us all," spokesman Olof Gill said.

The announcement of the European minister's trip comes a day after Brussels and Washington reached a truce in the tariff escalation pitting them against each other. After Donald Trump assured that he was ready to negotiate, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a 90-day pause in the implementation of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs.

