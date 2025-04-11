Acting District Attorney Alina Habba announces investigation of New Jersey governor for failing to cooperate with ICE

Published by Juan Peña 11 de abril, 2025

Alina Habba, who is serving on an interim basis as district attorney in New Jersey, announced Thursday that she will investigate Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for ordering his administration not to cooperate with ICE.

Habba, who was a lawyer for Donald Trump and then went on to advise him in the White House, offered some statements on Fox's Hannity to announce the opening of the case in the Democratic state.

According to the prosecutor and counselor to the president, New Jersey law enforcement agents have been barred from communications with Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Murphy, like many other Democratic leaders, has opposed White House immigration policies and immigration enforcement.

Previously, Governor Murphy went so far as to claim that he personally thwarted an ICE raid in his state. "I just went there one night with my personal security and hung out there," Murphy recounted of this thwarted raid. "Whether or not that scared them off, I don't know, but it's an example of a small step that we're willing to try anything if it's contrary to our values."

Instructions on Murphy's government website As Habba charged, Gov. Murphy "has on his website, currently, do's and don'ts for his local state law enforcement. They direct them not to cooperate with illegal immigrants who are under administrative detention orders issued by the courts, after due process, prohibiting them from remaining in the country."



For the Acting District Attorney, the illegal immigrants referred to in the New Jersey state administration's directions "must be deported," despite Murphy's "ordering them to go against our federal rules, our executive orders."

Oversight Committee investigates three more governors

House Republicans invited Democratic governors JB Pritzker (Illinois), Tim Walz (Minnesota) and Kathy Hochul (New York) to testify about their immigration actions in the states they lead.

In a post on 'X', Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer urged the Democratic governors to come to Congress next May 15, to be interrogated about what he labeled "sanctuary states."

For the moment, New York Gov. Hochul, who could face an internal primary during her re-election campaign next year, is the only one of the three cited who responded by suggesting she wants to go to Congress to testify.