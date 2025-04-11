Published by Diane Hernández 11 de abril, 2025

The Daily Caller reported this week that the Trump Administration is revoking the parole of thousands of immigrants who have criminal records or are on the watch list of the FBI's Terrorist Screening Center.

The report quotes a senior White House official who claims that of some 6,300 paroled aliens with criminal or terrorist records, 905 were receiving Medicaid, including 4 who were on the terrorist watch list. He also confirmed to the newspaper that $276,000 was paid to these individuals in federal benefits.

The official, whose name was not disclosed, added that all of the immigrants in this group had Social Security numbers. Even "41 received unemployment insurance for $42,000 in benefits and another 22 received federal student loans totaling $280,000," the source revealed.

According to Border Patrol (CBP) data, 6,000 of these individuals who are on FBI Terrorist Screening Center records or have criminal records gained access to the country during the Biden Administration.

All of the individuals identified by CBP have had their entry permits, which grant them benefits such as work authorization or other perks, immediately revoked, according to the Daily Caller source.

985,000 immigrants entered the U.S. with the CBP One app The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging nearly one million asylum seekers to immediately begin self-deporting, using the CBP Home app, formerly known as CBP One.



Under the Biden Administration, some 985,000 people used the app to make appointments at border entry points. Also, many of those who entered were allowed to apply for asylum and were granted temporary work permits.



Authorities confirmed that termination notices had been sent to CBP One beneficiaries, but did not specify how many. They were urged to voluntarily self-deport using the same application they entered with, which has been renamed CBP Home.

Other immigrants who were granted parole under the Biden Administration have also had their benefits withdrawn by the White House. In March, notices of such cancellations began being sent to hundreds of thousands of aliens who entered the United States in recent years.

The CHNV program was canceled by the Trump Administration last month. Under the initiative, half a million immigrants entered from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the U.S., just to give one example.