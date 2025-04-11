Court rules in favor of the government: Illegal immigrants must register starting this Friday

Published by Juan Peña 11 de abril, 2025

A federal judge ruled Thursday in favor of the Trump administration's plan to move forward with a requirement that all individuals in the United States illegally must register with the federal government.

The requirement, mandated by the federal government and endorsed by Judge Trevor Neil McFadden, goes into effect this Friday.

This comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced last February that individuals who fail to register could face fines or prosecution. Failing to register is considered a crime, and those affected will be required to carry registration documents, with noncompliance potentially leading to imprisonment and fines.

Registration will be mandatory for all individuals over 14 years of age without legal status. Those registering will be required to provide their fingerprints and address, while parents and guardians of minors under 14 will be responsible for ensuring their registration.

In his ruling, Judge McFadden said that the DHS rule "permits the filing of a Form G-325R to register under the statute and regulations and proof of filing a G-325R as evidence of registration under the statute and regulations. Plaintiffs allege that this extends the registration requirement to aliens who do not have immigration forms obtained through pre-existing immigration programs. By its terms, the Interim Final Rule will take effect on April 11, 2025."

The registration process also applies to Canadians who remain in the country for more than 30 days.

Following the judge's ruling, the AP reported a statement from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, which reads: "President Trump and I have a clear message for those who are in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream."