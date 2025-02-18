Democratic lawmakers in Washington state seek to remove George Washington's face from their flag

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

In Washington state, Democratic representatives Greg Nance, Julia Reed and Strom Peterson, have launched a movement on Monday to remove the face of the first president of the United States, George Washington, from the state flag. In House Bill 1938, the lawmakers explain that, even though Washington is one of the country's most important figures, his presence on their state flag makes little sense.

"While George Washington is an important national figure, he has limited historical connection to the state itself. This makes his image less meaningful as a symbol for the state," the three Democratic representatives commented in their controversial bill. They also proposed the creation of a Washington Flag Redesign Committee, which would include state legislators, as well as tribal representatives, cultural leaders, designers, academics and historians.

The committee's mandate would also include the development of a new flag design that replaces the face of the first president of the United States with an image that "accurately" reflects the state's diverse communities, as well as its resources and "shared history." House Bill 1938 also details that the process for this flag design change will emphasize "public participation" through various outreach activities both at academic institutions across Washington state and through online surveys, public forums, local tribes and community organizations.

A flag with a lot of history

The image of the first American president and hero on the state flag comes from the state seal bearing his surname, which was designed in the year 1889, when the state achieved statehood in the Union. The law of this state states that "The official flag of the state of Washington shall be of dark green silk or bunting and shall bear in its center a reproduction of the seal of the state of Washington embroidered, printed, painted or stamped thereon."

The state officially adopted this flag with the face of the first U.S. president in 1923. Washington is the only state in the United States to be named after a president, which has generated debate among Democrats in the state in recent years. If House Bill 1938 passes, the Flag Redesign Committee will work to create a new flag design before July 1, 2028. The design ultimately proposed will be put to a vote in a general election.