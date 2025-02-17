Mexican Senate approves US Special Forces entering Mexico to confront cartels

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

The Mexican Senate on Monday approved the entry of US special troops. This is a direct response to the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations and pressure from the United States to act against these groups.

US journalist Nick Sortor shared the news on his X account, noting that "the Mexican Senate has just APPROVED the entry of US Special Forces to take on the cartels

Trump has designated the cartels as ‘foreign terrorıst organizations’ and they’re about to PAY for the American lives they’ve taken”

On his first day in office as President of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order where he singles out Mexican cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations."

The intention of this order is to address national security issues, among them, the fight against drug trafficking. In particular, fentanyl.

For her part, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has shown resistance to this intervention, stressing Mexican sovereignty. However, the Mexican Senate approved the entry of US special forces to combat the cartels.

US-Mexico cooperation

On Tuesday, February 11, the Mexican Senate unanimously approved the entry of 10 US marines into Mexican territory, whose mission will be to train units of the Special Operations Forces of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar). The authorization is in response to a request from the federal government and is part of the bilateral cooperation in security matters.