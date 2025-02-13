Trump is open to a trilateral summit with Russia and China: 'When things calm down'

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is open to a trilateral summit with his counterparts from China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, when "things calm down."

The main topic of their talks will be denuclearization and cutting the military budget in half.

Speaking to reporters in the White House Oval Office, Trump responded to questions from reporters present, and in reference to a future meeting with the leaders of the two powers (China and Russia), the president replied, "when things calm down."

Since taking office on Jan. 20, the Republican has not stopped making statements and pushing his international agenda in search of appeasement. Regarding this trilateral meeting between the United States, China and Russia, they will also discuss an agreed reduction in defense spending by the three major military powers.

Along those lines, Trump stated “We're going to have them spend a lot less money and we're going to spend a lot less money and I know they are going to do it.”

He also noted, "There's no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons, we already have so many. You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over," Trump declared in the Oval Office.

He also said he hoped he would not have to use nuclear weapons because it would be sad.

Russia back in the G7?

President Trump continued his nods to Putin today and stated that he "would love" for Russia to return to the G7, from which Moscow was suspended after the annexation in 2014 of the Crimean peninsula, then part of Ukraine.

"I would love it to come back. "I think it was a mistake to throw him out," Trump said in remarks to reporters in the White House Oval Office.

Criticism of Democrats



On the expulsion of Russia from the G7, Trump considered the decision a "mistake" made by the United States, then under Democrat Barack Obama (2009-2017), and other G7 countries to suspend Russia following its annexation of Crimea, in an effort to isolate Moscow and punish Russia for infringing on Ukrainian sovereignty.

In that regard he said that if he had been president, the war would definitely not have happened. Russia would never have attacked Ukraine, he asserted.

On the Ukraine-Russia war

Trump also responded to the criticism received for having first called Russian President, Vladimir Putin, yesterday and then announcing on his Truth social network an agreement to start negotiations "immediately," before contacting the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he called later.

In that sense, Trump explained that he already knew that Ukraine wanted to end the war as it was something they had already talked about on other occasions, and that now he should know if Russia wanted to end the war.

"Somebody said, ‘Oh, I should have called Zelensky first.’ I don’t think so. I mean, we have to find out whether or not Russia wants to make a deal, he explained.