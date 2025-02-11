Schoolteacher Marc Fogel, detained in Russia since 2021, has been released thanks to the Trump Administration

Donald Trump and Steve Witkoff in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.(Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP). AFP

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

US special envoy Steve Witkoff secured the release of Marc Fogel, a professor detained in Russia since August 2021, during a visit to Russia the White House said in a statement.

The White House statement, released minutes ago, said, "President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine … By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump’s leadership,” said Mike Waltz, White House National Security Advisor.

Message from the White House

In addition, the statement said that since taking office last Jan. 20, Trump has "successfully" negotiated the release of Americans around the world and "will continue until all Americans being held are returned to the United States."

Trump Administration Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt shared the news on her X account and said, "Tonight, Marc Fogel will return from Russia and reunite with his family." She also made it clear that with the Trump Administration, the promises that were made have been kept.

Tonight, Marc Fogel will return from Russia and reunite with his family.



Promises Made. Promises Kept. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5NOnj9QNRx — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 11, 2025 https://voz.us/es/politics/250207/20842/end-of-the-war-in-ukraine-president-trump-to-meet-with-zelenski.html https://voz.us/es/politics/250207/20842/end-of-the-war-in-ukraine-president-trump-to-meet-with-zelenski.html

Now, images are beginning to circulate on X of Fogel on Witkoff's private plane bound for the United States after spending nearly four years in a Russian prison.

After spending nearly four years in a Russian prison, American Marc Fogel is seen aboard Steve Witkoff’s private jet, en route back to the United States. pic.twitter.com/xfjpIH4YPn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2025

The Trump Administration accomplished in less than a month what the Biden-Harris Administration could not. Former President Joe Biden on the Fogel case said in August 2024 that they were "not giving up" on the schoolteacher’s release. However, he was never able to accomplish it.

Who is Marc Fogel?

Marc Fogel is an American history teacher from Pennsylvania who was arrested in August 2021 at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, Russia, for possession of approximately 17 grams of marijuana, which he and his family claimed was prescribed for medical use in the United States to treat his chronic pain. He was charged with drug smuggling and sentenced to 14 years in a forced labor camp.