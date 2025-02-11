Justice Department orders prosecutors to drop charges against Eric Adams

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

On Monday, the Justice Department ordered to dismiss corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, saying the case interfered with his ability to focus on fighting illegal immigration.

According to a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Emil Bove, acting deputy assistant attorney general, explained that the trial's proximity to Adams' re-election campaign would hinder his work as mayor and his collaboration with the Trump administration on immigration policies.

The primaries, scheduled for June 24, would have coincided with the trial, a factor that could have been a determining factor in the mayor's strategy.

The charges and investigation against Adams

The investigation into the case began in 2021 and led to indictments last September, noting that the mayor had allegedly accepted bribes in the form of luxury trips, discounts and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Prosecutors contended that Adams took bribes of more than $100,000 and pressured the Fire Department to speed up the opening of a Turkish diplomatic building ahead of an official visit.

The case also implicated several top officials in his administration, who were investigated and had their phones seized by federal agents.

Adams has denied the allegations and has defended his innocence from the beginning of the process.

Reactions and next steps

Adams' attorney, Alex Spiro, celebrated the Justice Department's decision, asserting that it confirms his client's innocence. "Now, thankfully, the mayor and New York can put this unfortunate and misguided prosecution behind them," he declared.

Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon will be in charge of executing the order in Manhattan. The decision comes at a key moment, as the Trump administration tightens its grip on the Justice Department with the recent nomination of Jay Clayton as Manhattan U.S. attorney.