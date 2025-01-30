Justice Department in talks to dismiss corruption case against Eric Adams

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

The Justice Department has held discussions with federal prosecutors in Manhattan about the possibility of dismissing the corruption case facing New York Mayor Eric Adams. These discussions have also included Adams' legal team, led by Alex Spiro, who is Elon Musk's personal attorney and a close ally of Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times, five sources with direct knowledge of the matter revealed that, since Trump's arrival in the White House, Adams' defense team has attempted to influence Department of Justice decisions. Meanwhile, Adams has sought to reach out to Trump in recent weeks, traveling to Mar-a-Lago and showing a willingness to tone down his criticism of the president, reserving it for private conversations. These interactions even include direct phone calls between Trump and Adams, according to people close to the mayor.

Possible political implications for Adams

Dismissing the case could improve the political standing of Adams, who faces a tricky challenge on his path to re-election. The primary is scheduled for June 24, and avoiding a trial during this period could be a crucial factor in the mayor's strategy.

So far, however, there is no indication that Manhattan prosecutors are willing to dismiss the case. In December, Trump commented that Adams had been treated unfairly by prosecutors and suggested he would consider the option of pardoning him.

Charges against the mayor and his defense Adams faces charges including bribery, fraud and solicitation of illegal foreign campaign contributions stemming from an investigation that began in 2021. The mayor has maintained his innocence and has stated that he is being prosecuted because of his criticism of the Biden administration.

Possible new charges and additional controversies

In December, Adams' attorneys revealed that prosecutors had presented new evidence to a grand jury, suggesting the possibility of additional charges against the mayor or his associates. Recently, prosecutors also indicated that they had uncovered more criminal conduct attributed to Adams, which could lead to new indictments.