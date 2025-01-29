RFK Jr: 'I don’t want to take food away from anybody. If you like a McDonald's cheeseburger, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them.'

29 de enero, 2025

Today Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had his first confirmation hearing to become secretary of Health and Human Services. He faced some sharp exchanges but overall the hearing remained calm in tone. He assured that his intention is not to ban anything but to investigate and give Americans the information they need to make their decisions.

"I don’t want to take food away from anybody. If you like a McDonald's cheeseburger, Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them. If you want a Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to get them. But you should know what the impacts are on your family and your health."

The issue of vaccines he also addressed in a similar way, assuring that he is not going to remove or ban vaccines that are licensed, but that he would like Americans to have access to information about those vaccines.

In his opening speech we saw him highlighting the health crisis the country is experiencing, citing some figures of the increase in diseases, and also assuring that what worries him most is not the money, but the human tragedy that this signifies.

"Over 70% of adults and a third of children are overweight or obese. Diabetes is 10 times more prevalent than it was during the 60s. Cancer among young people is rising by 1 or 2% a year. Autoimmune diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders, Alzheimer's, asthma, ADHD, depression, addiction, and a host of other physical and mental health conditions are all on the rise, some of them exponentially."

The hearing also had some moments of encounters and criticism from senators such as Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Bernie Sanders, who accused him of having changed his mind, very quickly and suspiciously, on abortion, vaccines, and other issues. In the face of these attacks, however, RFK JR. always seemed very honest.

When asked by Sanders if he believed that climate change was a big problem for humanity, contrary to what President Trump thinks, Kennedy replied that on the matter he and his boss had agreed to disagree, but that the issue is of little consequence since he is in charge of health issues and not environmentalism. Honestly accepting that his positions in many aspects are progressive, but that above that he has reached an agreement with Trump to work for Americans.

And precisely that which some Democrats criticize, that RFK Jr. is a Democrat working for Trump, was applauded by Sen. Ron Johnson, who said he thought it was wonderful that Democrats and Republicans are coming together to work for the health of Americans:

"Here's somebody from the left on many issues - RFK Jr. - coming together with President Trump on a common issue, something Americans desperately want. Finding out what causes autism, chronic illness? Mr. Kennedy, I know what's in your heart. I thank you for what you're doing here. Can't we come together as a nation and do this? Aren't you getting tired of this?" Johnson said addressing the Democrats.

For many Americans, RFK Jr.'s statements may be some of the most interesting to come out of the confirmation hearings, and indeed these ideas are very new to many, especially within the Republican party.