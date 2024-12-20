Abbott launches ad campaign in Mexico, Central America to deter illegals

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott unveiled the Lone Star State's new advertising campaign in Mexico and Central America to deter illegal immigrants from crossing the border. Abbott announced the contracting of billboards which will reflect "the horror stories of human trafficking and consequences of crossing illegally."

"Prevent the illegal journey from even starting"

The goal of the initiative, according to the governor is to "prevent the illegal journey from even beginning" by "deterring immigrants from undertaking the dangerous journey of illegally crossing the border."

"Yesterday, we began putting up dozens of billboards throughout Mexico and Central America. They give potential illegal immigrants thinking of leaving their home country – and those already on the way – a realistic picture of what will happen to them on their journey or if they illegally cross into Texas. These billboards tell the horror stories of human trafficking. They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them."

Posters translated into Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and Russian

Abbott emphasized the preventive nature of this measure, and reviewed milestones in his state's fight against illegal immigration: "Through Operation Lone Star, we have done some incredible work to stop illegal border crossers. But this new effort is about stopping their journey from even beginning in the first place. Until President Donald Trump is back in the White House to secure our border once again, we will continue to take every step necessary to defend Texas."

During the presentation the governor presented some examples of the 40 billboards that have been strategically placed in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico and along the Texas-Mexico border. "The billboards highlight the dangerous and legal consequences migrants face as they attempt to illegally enter the country and as countless women and children are sexually assaulted by coyotes and smugglers." As reported by Abbott's office, the ads will be translated into Spanish throughout Central America and Mexico and Arabic, Chinese and Russian in northern Mexico and along the Texas-Mexico border.

Denouncing the rape of women and children by human traffickers.

To reinforce his words, Abbott presented the testimony of Rose Luna, CEO of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault and by ranchers Kimberly and Martin Wall who have their land near the border. Luna warned that "There is a largely unspoken sexual assault crisis impacting women and children migrating to the Texas border. Acknowledging this issue and its profound impact on survivors is not just crucial—it is our responsibility."

Words endorsed by Kimberly Wall, who denounced having found "several rape trees(trees on which traffickers hang the underwear of raped women as trophies) and lots of women who have been found beaten and raped in front of our house and left to die. It makes you terrified to go out of your own house and enjoy your own property. I know my husband has found three different rape trees and burned them down. You don't know if you'll be attacked by one of the men hiding in the brush. We all want a better life for everybody."