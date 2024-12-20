The Financial Times announces Trump as person of the year

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump was named person of the year by the Financial Times. The media outlet honored the president-elect, describing his election last November 5 as the "most dramatic comeback in modern US history," something that promises "a new era of radical deregulation."

In a lengthy article, in which they first rebuke Trump by alleging that "much of America and the world agreed with Joe Biden that Trump had been 'an aberrant moment,'" the cited media outlet traced his path from Jan. 20, 2021, to presidential election victory over Kamala Harris.

The Financial Times (FT) had already named the Republican as person of the year in 2016, when he won his first presidential contest against Hillary Clinton.

"Trump’s rebound since then is the most dramatic comeback in modern US history — and arguably since the republic’s founding. Only once before, with Grover Cleveland in 1892, has a US president been returned to office for non-consecutive terms. (...) This year Trump is again the FT’s pick because of the remarkable nature of his return to power. It is no longer possible to dismiss Trump as a blip," they explained.

A new era of "radical deregulation and tax cuts"

As for what to expect from a second Trump administration, the FT speaks of a new era of "radical deregulation and tax cuts."

"The president’s vow to personify the Maga base’s appetite for retribution against the liberal elites — universities, the mainstream media and “woke” America in general — heralds a profound shift to the cultural right. Abroad, Trump also vows a new iconoclasm. For the so-called “axis of upheaval” of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, Trump’s return could be the opportunity of a generation, although he remains unpredictable. Trump sees the world as a jungle in which the US has been taken for a ride by freeloading allies. The future of Nato is hanging by a thread," the Financial Times noted.

In addition, they mentioned executive orders to begin deportations, "massive" pardons for some incarcerated by January 6, 2021, a "new era" for oil drilling, and increased free speech on college campuses, among other things. "Together these would amount to a sea change in how America is governed," they stated.