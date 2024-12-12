Donald Trump named 'Person of the Year' by Time Magazine again

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Time magazine named President-elect Donald Trump Person of the Year 2024 on Thursday, marking the second time the Republican president has received this distinction.

In a statement, the magazine explained that it is once again awarding this recognition to Trump "for marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a- generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world."

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, appears on this week's magazine cover, wearing his signature red tie and striking a contemplative pose.

Ups and downs

Magazine officials explained their reasons for choosing Donald Trump for this recognition:

"Today, we are witnessing a resurgence of populism, a widening mistrust in the institutions that defined the last century, and an eroding faith that liberal values will lead to better lives for most people. Trump is both agent and beneficiary of it all." Sam Jacobs, editor-in-chief of 'Time.'

This year Trump was convicted on charges of corporate fraud and was nearly assassinated twice. However, he will end 2024 preparing to return to the White House with Republican majorities in both houses of Congress.

The Republican had already received this distinction from Time in 2016, after winning the presidential election for the first time over Democrat and poll favorite Hillary Clinton.

Trump vows to improve on his first term

"I think I like it better this time," Trump said, drawing laughter from the audience at the New York Stock Exchange, where he thanked those around him for the "honor" of the distinction, surrounded by some of his Cabinet nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy and Doug Burgum, as well as his wife, Melania Trump.

The former president spoke from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), where he was also expected to symbolically ring the bell. While assuring that he had had a "great first term," he promised that the second would be even better because "we now have experience that we didn't have."