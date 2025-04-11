Musk on Trump's proposed NASA funding cuts: It's 'troubling'

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de abril, 2025

On Friday, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk called “troubling the Trump administration's reported plans to slash NASA funding “troubling.”

In a post on the social platform X, Musk responded to a comment from the editor of Ars Technica, who warned about the impact of these cuts on the space agency's science programs.

“Troubling. I am very much in favor of science, but unfortunately cannot participate in NASA budget discussions, due to SpaceX being a major contractor to NASA,” Musk wrote.

Musk's reaction followed an article from Ars Technica that detailed a draft of the Trump administration's budget plan. According to the media outlet, the draft proposes to cut NASA's overall budget by 20% for the next fiscal year.

In addition, the agency's science programs would face a cut of almost 50%, going from $7.5 billion in fiscal year 2025 to just $3.9 billion.

These documents, delivered to NASA officials on Thursday, have raised concerns in the science and technology community.

According to reports, The Hill, Musk, as CEO of SpaceX, a key service provider for NASA, Musk has avoided direct involvement in the agency's budget deliberations within the Department of Government Efficiency he leads at the White House to avoid conflicts of interest.