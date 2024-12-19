Trump dined with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at Mar-a-Lago

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump met with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago. Nearly a month away from January 20, when he will assume his second term in the White House, the president-elect dined with the Amazon founder and the world's richest man.

As part of his outreach to tech leaders, and, after recently hosting Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, Trump dined with Bezos. The meeting occurred shortly after Amazon announced it would donate $1 million to Trump's presidential inauguration.

Despite having a troubling relationship over the past eight years, Trump and Bezos have grown closer in recent months, even before Trump's victory over Kamala Harris.

The Washington Post, also owned by Bezos, chose not to endorse any candidate in the last presidential election, which was unusual considering the paper had backed every Democratic candidate since 1988. "Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working," the mogul explained in October.

At the same time, already with Trump as president-elect, Bezos was optimistic about the future of the United States. During an interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit, he expressed the following about the second Trump administration: "The truth is, this time I'm very optimistic. He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him. We do have too many regulations in this country."