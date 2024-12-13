Biden will leave office with 77% of Americans having a negative view of the economy

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

President Joe Biden will leave the White House with the vast majority of Americans having a negative view of the economy, the state of the country and his performance in office.

According to a new poll from Fox News Digital, more than a month after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, 77% of voters have a negative view of the economy, 62% perceive their personal financial situation negatively and 64% believe the country's situation is getting worse.

Also, three-quarters of respondents believe that inflation has caused them economic hardship in the last six months, including one-third who believe these are serious consequences.

In contrast, only 23% of voters have a positive view of the economy, representing a 54-point gap.

According to an analysis by Fox News Digital, this is fourteen points worse than at the beginning of Biden's term.

Democrats have a slightly better view of Biden's economic image, although they are more and more disenchanted with the incumbent president's performance. Overall, only 17% of Democrats believe Biden's policies hurt them versus 33% who say they helped them. However, a 50% majority say Biden's policies did not change them at all.

If independents and Republicans are totaled with Democrats, a clear majority of 47% say Biden's economic policies hurt them versus 17% who say they benefited them. Thirty-five percent believe there was no difference.

In addition, overall, 68% of voters are unhappy with the direction of the country. This represents three points more than in August, according to the poll.

In another negative for Biden, only 7% of voters consider him "one of the country’s greatest presidents," a number that languishes compared with 22% who thought the same about Trump leaving office in 2021.

In contrast, one in three voters say Biden will be remembered as one of the country's worst presidents and only one in four believe history will consider Biden an above-average president, according to the poll.

"The election post-mortems have emphasized the role of the economy in shaping the outcome, and it’s obvious that bad economic vibes hurt the incumbent party," said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the study for Fox News Digital along with Democrat Chris Anderson.

"What we’re seeing is a predictable shift toward optimism among Republicans and independents. We’ll see if Trump can sustain and perhaps even expand on that momentum with policies that lower prices and decrease taxes," the analyst added.

In that sense, a significant number of voters (39%) believe that the economy will improve in 2025, when Trump will take office. This number far exceeds the 22% who believed the same in 2023.