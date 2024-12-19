Republicans strike new spending deal that has Trump's backing and takes Democrats by surprise

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

Congressional Republicans have reached a new short-term agreement to extend government funding, which includes a potential debt limit increase and resources for natural disaster relief.

The news came from two GOP lawmakers who met in Speaker Mike Johnson's office Thursday afternoon.

"There is an agreement," said Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.). Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) later confirmed the deal among Republicans, though some party members have already voiced opposition to the measure.

"It's a water-downed version of the same crappy bill people were mad about yesterday," said Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), whose opinion is sure to be echoed by other conservative Republican colleagues.

The deal is structured as a stopgap measure to fund the government through mid-March. It includes an extension of the clean farm bill, a $110 billion disaster aid package previously negotiated with Democrats, extensions of clean health care provisions, and a two-year suspension of the debt limit, setting the new deadline for January 2027.

Despite pushback from some Republicans, President-elect Donald Trump immediately endorsed the deal in a post on Truth Social.

"SUCCESS in Washington!" wrote Trump. "Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal for the American People. The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes."

"A VERY important piece, VITAL to the America First Agenda, was added as well - The date of the very unnecessary Debt Ceiling will be pushed out two years, to January 30, 2027. Now we can Make America Great Again, very quickly, which is what the People gave us a mandate to accomplish," Trump added.

The president then urged all lawmakers, including Democrats, to pass the measure, which will be voted on later tonight.

"All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote “YES” for this Bill, TONIGHT!"

It remains unclear how Democrats will respond to the new Republican proposal, as the last-minute agreement caught many Democratic lawmakers by surprise.

This is a developing news story.