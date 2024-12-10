More than 250 veterans endorse Gabbard's nomination as director of National Intelligence and criticize those who question her loyalty to the US

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

While Democrats, some media and members of the intelligence community question former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's nomination as director of National Intelligence, more than 250 veterans publicly endorsed President-elect Donald Trump's nominee.

In a public statement signed by former Defense Secretary Chris Miller, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, congressmen Brian Mast and Eli Crane, Representative-elect Abe Hamadeh and hundreds of other veterans, the signatories highlight Gabbard's military record and her loyalty to defend the United States.

"President Donald Trump’s selection of Tulsi Gabbard reflects a profound recognition of her steadfast dedication to our nation and her unwavering commitment to safeguarding the American people," reads the letter obtained by VOZ. "While most Americans know Tulsi as a fearless and principled Congresswoman who stood up to entrenched political systems, we know her as a fellow veteran—one whose worldview was forged through the crucible of serving in combat zones and a lifelong devotion to service."

VetsforTG by emmanuel.rondon on Scribd

The letter notes that the former Democratic representative, who left the blue party after accusing it of becoming the party of elites, enlisted in the Army, leaving her position as a Hawaii state representative after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"Instead of using her political status to avoid deployment, Tulsi volunteered to serve in a medical unit in Iraq, directly facing the harsh realities, costs, and traumas of war," the veterans said.

The signatories also recognized Gabbard's courage in deploying to Special Operations Task Force Africa, where the nominee fought Islamist terrorist cells.

Finally, the veterans sharply question Gabbard's critics, who are vilifying the former representative by casting doubt on her loyalty to the United States.

"Tulsi’s life exemplifies a rare blend of selflessness, courage, and leadership—qualities desperately needed to reform and strengthen our intelligence community," the signatories stated. "We are appalled by the baseless attacks questioning Tulsi’s loyalty to our great nation. For over 20 years and across multiple combat deployments, Tulsi has risked her life to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. These attacks insult not only her, but every one of us Veterans who have served our country."

This letter comes days after a group of nearly 100 former Homeland Security officials issued their own letter on Gabbard, urging the Senate to hold a closed-door confirmation session to expose all of the alleged information the government has on the former representative.

In the letter, these officials, many of them Democrats, expressed concerns about her level of experience, her past foreign policy comments and her meeting with former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

"My wife died because of intelligence failures"

In a statement sent to VOZ, Chief Petty Officer 3rd Grade Joe Kent, who is now retired, explained why he signed the statement endorsing Gabbard, telling the story of how his wife, Navy Chief Warrant Officer Shannon Kent, died during an operation in Syria in 2019.

"The undersigned, including myself, bring a wealth of recent and relevant combat experience, having seen firsthand the critical role of intelligence on the battlefield. I have seen the devastating consequences when leadership and intelligence are distant and disconnected from those of us on the ground. This reality is deeply personal to me," Kent said.

"My wife, Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, an exceptionally skilled intelligence operative, was deployed to Syria in 2019 as a member of an elite Special Operations Task Force—despite President Trump’s directive to withdraw all forces from the region. The failure of intelligence and hubristic disobedience of bureaucrats left my wife and her teammates exposed and vulnerable. My sons are now without their mother due to this catastrophic failure."

According to the veteran, the intelligence failures, which have accumulated especially over the past two decades, are the product of "decisions made by lifelong politicians and career bureaucrats operating from the physical safety and distance of Washington, D.C."

"They dictate the course of action for those of us on the frontlines, often without understanding or experiencing the realities of war," Kent said. "Their detachment and ignorance have cost lives, shattered families, including mine, and undermined the very principles we risk everything to uphold, which is why we are humbled to support my longtime friend and fellow warfighter, Tulsi Gabbard, for appointment of Director of National Intelligence."