Trump appoints his lawyer Alina Habba as Counselor to the President

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump has appointed his lawyer Alina Habba as Counselor to the President. Habba represented the president-elect during the Stormy Daniels case in New York and served as his legal spokeswoman, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable faces of the Republican's defense. The lawyer has also been part of the Transition team.

In a Truth Social post, Trump explained his reasons for choosing Habba for the post: "She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous trials, battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the 'Injustice' System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice."

"A tireless advocate for justice"

Trump also stressed that "Alina has been a tireless advocate for justice, a fierce defender of the rule of law and an invaluable advisor to my campaign and my transition team."

Habba, 40, also fulfills one of Trump's goals in selecting his team, which is to launch a new generation of Republican leaders for the future. In addition, the president-elect was keen to point out that "As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year."