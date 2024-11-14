Oldest president empowers rising generation of conservative leaders

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

At 78, Donald Trump is the oldest president-elect in US history (Joe Biden was 77). A fact that still raises some eyebrows in Washington after the spectacular decline of his predecessor in just 4 years. However, his choice for the members of his Cabinet stands out for giving way to a new generation of leaders as opposed to veterans and prominent conservatives. Several of the positions of major relevance and responsibility are going to men and women between the ages of 34 and 53.

In fact, so far, only his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (67 years old, the most senior of the team), CIA director nominee John Ratcliffe (59), and future border czar Tom Honam (62) are older than 55 among those chosen so far. Of note is the youth of Deputy Chiefs of Staff James Blair and Taylor Budowich at 35.

In between appear Stephen Miller, architect of Trump's immigration policy and who shares a position with Blair and Budowich, at 39. The same as Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the big surprises of the Republican primaries and in charge, together with Elon Musk (53) of cutting the size of the Administration, especially in terms of the cost of its maintenance.

The 40s, the golden age for Trump's nominees

At 40, Elise Stefanik, chairman of the House Republican Conference, will be the next ambassador to the UN. She is closely followed by one of the most surprising and controversial appointments to date: Representative Matt Gaetz, who, at 42, led the motion that ousted his own party's speaker Kevin McCarthy, as attorney general.

One more year counts Tulsi Gabbard. Although in 2020 she came to run in the Democratic primary, she resigned from the Democratic Party because of its woke drift and joined Donald Trump's campaign in the last moments and will be in charge of National Intelligence. Lee Zeldin (administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency) and another of the president-elect's surprises, Pete Hegseth (secretary of Defense) are 44 years old.

Musk, Noem, Rubio and Waltz, in their 50s

Also under 50 is Dan Scavino (48), the oldest of Trump's chiefs of staff. And just under half a century appears Representative Mike Waltz, who will be Homeland Security adviser.

Surpassing this line appear the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem (52), who will be Secretary of Homeland Security and Senator Marco Rubio (53), the next Secretary of State.