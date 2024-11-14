Pennsylvania Senate race goes to a recount because of state law

McCormick may have to wait several days to confirm his victory Joe Lamberti / AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

The Pennsylvania Senate election is on track for an automatic recount, as the margin between the Republican candidate Dave McCormick and Democratic incumbent Bob Casey is at the moment below the minimum 0.5 percentage point threshold needed to win the election under state law.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Secretary Al Schmidt, announced Wednesday that the unofficial results, which showed an extremely close race, have resulted in an automatic recount of votes.

In his announcement, the secretary said counties must begin the recount no later than Nov. 20 and must close the recount by noon on Nov. 26. Results will be released on Nov. 27 or shortly thereafter.

So far, the margin between McCormick and Casey is about 29,000 votes, which corresponds to 0.4% of the total votes cast. According to state election law, any margin of less than 0.5 percentage points triggers a recount in Pennsylvania. Both campaigns have already weighed in on the matter.

"A recount will be a waste of time and taxpayer money, but it is Senator Casey’s prerogative," McCormick spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory said, referring to McCormick's narrow defeat in the 2022 primary. "Senator-elect McCormick knows what it’s like to lose an election and is sure Senator Casey will eventually reach the right conclusion."

Casey, for his part, is clinging to the miracle of the recount and did not concede the race this Wednesday. "When the vote gets to a certain level, the state makes a determination and they made that determination. Lot more votes to count."

Before the unofficial numbers showed the 0.4% margin, McCormick had already declared victory just days after the election, announcing to his supporters in Pittsburgh that there was no path for Casey to overtake him.

"I wish him the best, and his family the best, and thank them for their service," McCormick said last Friday. "But we’ve got to move on to changing the direction of the country."

Earlier in the day, McCormick responded to a question about a potential automatic recount of votes.

"I don’t know whether there will be a recount or not, but the people have spoken, there’s a clear victory and I’ll respectfully move forward on that basis," the Republican said.

Although the Senate race in Pennsylvania has not yet been defined, Republicans already secured a majority thanks to their victories in West Virginia, Ohio and Montana.

Unlike the presidential election, Republicans lost nearly every race in battleground states, falling in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.