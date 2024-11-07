Dave McCormick declares himself the winner of the Senate race in Pennsylvania

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

Dave McCormick's campaign has declared the Republican the winner of the U.S. Senate race. They do so without Pennsylvania state authorities making the results official yet, despite more than 30,000 votes separating McCormick from Democrat Bob Casey with 99% of the votes counted.

McCormick's campaign issued a statement Thursday saying the margin could get larger as votes come in from Cambria County which they call "ruby red."

With McCormick, the Republican Party now has 53 seats in the Senate, which consolidates its majority, as expected.

In the House of Representatives, there is still quite a bit left for either party to reach the simple majority of 218 seats in the House.