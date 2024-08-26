Bernie Sanders admits there is "a crisis at the border" and calls for "crack down on illegal immigration"

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders stated - in an interview on ABC's This Week - that the nation suffers from a "border crisis" and that this should be addressed by putting immigration reform in place.

Host Jonathan Karl asked, "On immigration, when Harris ran for the Democratic nomination against you and others in 2020, she said she said he favored decriminalizing illegal border crossings. She even suggested she would favor abolishing ICE. Now, of course, she's taking, at least rhetorically, a much harder line on border security. What do you think of her transformation on this issue?"

Sander responded, "I don't think it's a question of transformation. We have a crisis at the border. We have to make sure that fentanyl doesn't get into this country. We have to crack down on illegal immigration, but what we need is a comprehensive immigration reform."

Likewise, the senator stated:

I mean, you have God knows how many young people in this country as a result of DACA who deserve to get citizenship. We need skilled workers and we need workers in this country, a lot of labor shortages throughout the United States, where immigrants can play an important role. So preventing people from entering the country illegally, obviously, is the right thing to do. But we need comprehensive immigration reform, and I suspect that's what the vice president supports.