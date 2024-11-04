Kamala, in attempt to pander to Muslim voters, promises to 'end the war in Gaza'

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for U.S. president, held a rally in Michigan, where she affirmed that if she obtains a victory in the Nov. 5 election, she will put an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

It should be noted that Michigan is a key state in U.S. election and has the nation's largest Muslim community in the country, especially the city of Dearborn.

Vice President Harris, who spoke at Michigan State University, expressed: "We are joined today by leaders of the Arab American community, which has deep and proud roots here in Michigan, and I want to say this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon."

"It is devastating, and as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination," the Democratic candidate added.

Harris also promised to "turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division." She added: "America is ready for a fresh start, ready for a new way forward, where we see our fellow American not as an enemy, but as a neighbor."

Michigan: A key swing state



Michigan is not just a swing state, it is swinging, as in 2016 Republican candidate Donald Trump won there by a narrow margin, and in 2020 Joe Biden won with a small lead.

The latest New York Times poll shows a tie between Trump and Harris, which worries Democrats, who have been criticized by a large part of the Muslim community for what is seen as too strong of support for Israel in the war in Gaza after the massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, perpetrated by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups in the southern Jewish state.