Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 2 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Virginia just days before the presidential election. Tens of thousands of people greeted him in Selma, where he was accompanied by Governor Glenn Youngkin and Hung Cao, Republican Senate candidate. Leaning mainly on the economy and the southern border, he took aim at the Biden-Harris administration.

While public polls show Kamala Harris ahead of Trump in Virginia, for example Nate Silver has the Democrat with a six percentage point lead, the Republican assured he can win in the Old Dominion State.

"I'm here today in this incredible commonwealth for one reason: Because I believe we can win Virginia. That would be incredible," Trump began.

He then focused on the results of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, promising to fix what they "broke." He also mentioned pushing School Choice policies, noting that education was a key issue in the 2021 gubernatorial election that Youngkin won.

"I stand before you today as the only candidate who can rescue our economy from destruction, and restore it to strength, prosperity and greatness. If my opponent knew how to fix the economy, it would be fixed by now. Why hasn't she done it? Here's all you need to know: Kamala broke it, I will fix it," he continued.

Trump didn't leave Virginia without mentioning the impacts of the border crisis. He even brought Tammy Nobles, mother of a young girl killed by an illegal immigrant, on stage.

"The Biden-Harris administration didn't do their job. If they had made that call to El Salvador to find out that her killer was a member of MS-13 and had a criminal record, my daughter would still be alive," Nobles said.

Gov. Youngkin, who was considered by Trump to be his running mate, also briefly took the stage to deliver remarks. "We had the best economy in the world. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden broke it. Donald Trump will fix it. We had the most secure border in American history. Kamala Harris broke it. Donald Trump will fix it," the state governor said.

Harris and a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Kamala Harris took a break on Saturday night. Just days before the election, the Democrat left the campaign to make a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

"Harris departed on Air Force Two after an early afternoon campaign layover in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was scheduled to head to Detroit, but once in the air, her aides told her she would be making an unscheduled stop and the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Harris arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, where SNL is taped, shortly after 8 pm, just enough time for a quick rehearsal before the show airs live at 11:30 pm. It's the last episode of SNL before Election Day on Tuesday," AP reported.

Although the White House did not initially confirm the vice president's plans, three campaign insiders confirmed her appearance on SNL to the aforementioned media outlet.

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama previously appeared on the show, though none so close to the election. The first sitting president to appear on the show was Gerald Ford in April 1976.