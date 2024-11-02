Hypocrisy: Harris’ campaign adapts Gaza and Israel messaging to sway Jewish and Muslim voters

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is spreading diametrically opposed messages about Gaza and Israel in two key states to try to win over Muslim and Jewish voters alike.

According to a CNN report, the Harris campaign is promoting ads in Pennsylvania targeting the Jewish electorate, which could be decisive in the swing state. The messages emphasize Harris' pro-Israel messages, such as the vice president's commitment to "stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself."

Quite to the contrary, ads in Michigan, another vital swing state in this election with a large Arab American population, stress that the vice president "will not be silent about the human suffering occurring in Gaza."

For example, Facebook ads targeting voters in Pennsylvania show videos of Harris defending Israel at the Democratic National Committee.

"And let me be clear," Harris stated in the pro-Israel ad. "I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival."

"And know this: I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists," the Democratic candidate stated.

However, according to CNN, the campaign edited two paragraphs of her speech where she highlighted the "suffering" of the people in Gaza due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

In addition, in the ad for Michigan voters, Harris said messages such as, "What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating (...) Our common humanity compels us to act."

While the Harris campaign sends messages to both Jewish and Arab voters alike, Republican groups have been promoting ads to exploit the Democratic candidate's inconsistencies on the Israel issue.

For example, the Future Coalition PAC, a Republican-linked group, has promoted ads touting Harris as a staunch supporter of Israel in messages aimed at Muslim voters.

Likewise, by contrast, it has promoted ads accusing Harris of "pandering to Palestine" in messages aimed at Jewish voters.