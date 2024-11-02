Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump stopped by Michigan in the home stretch of the presidential election and took aim at the Biden-Harris administration over the October jobs report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers from the Labor Department showed the lowest job creation since December 2020, and Trump took the opportunity to take a swipe at Kamala Harris.

According to the report, the U.S. economy added 12,000 new jobs during October, well below the 113,000 previously projected.

Trump held a campaign event in Warren to raise his voting intention in the Wolverine State, which he won in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020. He brought the scoop on the October jobs report closer to the audience during his speech.

"We have breaking news. It’s actually bad news. It’s only good for one thing, if you happen to be running against the stupid fools that created this news. It’s bad news, bad news for the country, who just announced a little while ago, that brand new jobs report proves decisively that Kamala Harris and crooked Joe have driven our economy off a cliff," Trump said.

"And if she gets four more years, your family is never going to — you’re never going to recover from these stupid people. (...) And just think, this is not good news for them. I mean, how would you like to have an election in four days, and you just had the worst jobs report in the history of our country, practically," he added.

Although the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the hurricanes and the Boeing strike affected the employment data, Trump described the figure as “pitiful." "I've never heard of 12,000 jobs," he stated.

As for other data, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1%, the same as seven million people.