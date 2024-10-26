Dueling 'rallies': Beyoncé endorses Kamala in Texas, Trump ends marathon day in Michigan

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump had a marathon day where, in addition to attending a rally in New York and recording an extensive three-hour interview with popular host Joe Rogan, he led a massive rally in Traverse City, Michigan, arriving several hours late.

Despite the cold weather and the Republican candidate's lateness, most of the audience stayed in their seats to hear a black-and-gold-clad Trump harshly question his opponent, Kamala Harris, and the national media for their coverage of the campaign.

#WATCH | Trump: "You know where [Kamala] is tonight? She's out partying. Israel is attacking. We got a war going and she's out partying" pic.twitter.com/Gq9FFiefJz — VOZ (@Voz_US) October 26, 2024

Trump, who surprised those present by entering the stage to the beat of The Undertaker wrestler's theme song, questioned Harris for "partying it up" while there is a geopolitical crisis in the Middle East following Israel's retaliation against Iran.

"We’ve got a war going on, and she’s out partying," said the former president, who also hit back at Harris and Democrats for calling him a "fascist" and "dictator."

"Now they’re calling me a dictator. So, they started off calling me a dictator. None of it worked Then they went to: ‘He’s an evil genius.’ That didn’t work. Then they went to: ‘He’s a dumb son of a b****.’ That didn’t work. That didn’t last long," Trump asserted. "Then they went back to the dictator stuff. They don’t know what they’re doing, those poor people."

The former president then pointedly referred to how Harris called him a fascist: "I guess in the 1930s or something, some guy who was inclined toward the Nazis said something, and she said, ‘It’s just like the 1930s' (...) No, no it’s not. It’s called Make America Great Again, that’s all it’s called."

The audience erupted in cheers at Trump's responses to Harris and also when the former president threatened to sue the '60 Minutes' show.

"So we’re going to probably sue them. I think we’re going to sue them. Should I sue them or not?" he said as he received a standing ovation. "Stay tuned. Stay tuned. It will happen fast. It’s such an easy thing."

'60 Minutes' has come under fire for an allegedly favorable edit of an interview with Harris.

Harris goes to Texas to defend abortion and receive Beyonce's endorsement

While Trump visited as many as three states in one day, Harris was no slouch, hosting a massive rally in Texas with less than 11 days to go until the election.

The rally had only one theme: abortion. And one relevant news item: the endorsement of singer Beyoncé for Harris, who gave a pro-abortion speech on stage.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician," said Beyoncé, standing on stage in a black suit. "I'm here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future."

She then endorsed the vice president and Democratic candidate.

"We're all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you," the singer said. "Let's do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, vice president Kamala Harris."

However, Harris, who also focused on abortion, again ran into trouble and moments of confusion on stage, especially in failing to contain and control alleged protesters who crashed into the rally and began booing as she attempted to deliver her speech.

🚨 | El mitin de Kamala Harris en Houston, Texas, se convierte en un caos al no poder controlar a los asistentes: pic.twitter.com/oxGrEY3mdG — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) October 26, 2024

At the end of the day, Harris turned to Houston to send a controversial message: "Texas is ground zero in the fight for reproductive freedom."

Texas, a conservative red state, is one of the most pro-life territories in the U.S., and the Democratic candidate went to one of the state's most important cities to elevate the issue as an existential problem for the United States.

"We are 11 days out from an election that will decide the future of America, including the freedom of every woman to make decisions about her own body and her reproductive freedom," Harris stated.