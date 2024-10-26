China tried to hack Trump and Vance campaign team's phones

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de octubre, 2024

In a joint statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency reported that the Chinese regime has been hacking telecommunications infrastructure in the United States.

The hacking primarily targeted the phones of team members from former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance. It also extended to Kamala Harris' campaign team, according to three sources familiar with the situation who spoke to NBC News.

"The U.S. government is investigating the unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by actors affiliated with the People’s Republic of China," the intelligence agencies' statement said.

The agencies explained that the investigation began after the FBI identified specific malicious activity. The authorities immediately notified the affected companies, provided technical assistance and quickly shared information to help other potential victims.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we encourage any organization that believes it might be a victim to engage its local FBI field office or CISA," the statement said.