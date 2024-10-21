Trump and Harris tied in all seven swing states, new poll finds

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

A poll by The Washington Post and the Schar School acknowledged that former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are tied in voting intention in the seven swing states.

The poll was conducted in the first half of October and included more than 5,000 registered voters. In that regard, the survey showed that 47% said they are likely to support Donald Trump, and the same number expressed they would back Harris.

Among likely voters, 49% supported Harris and 48% back Trump. "Among likely voters, the latest poll finds that a smaller 21 percent say they are not fully committed to Harris or Trump," noted The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the poll indicated that younger registered voters are more likely to be uncommitted to either candidate. Forty-three percent of 18- to 25-year-olds are uncommitted, a higher proportion than any other age group.

In that regard, the poll noted that the Republican is strongest in Arizona, where he has a 6-point lead among registered voters. He also has a 4-point lead in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Harris has the highest lead in Georgia, with the margin at 6 points among registered voters. In addition, the poll specified that Harris has a slight lead over Trump in the three most hotly contested northern states (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). However, it detailed that the percentages are within the margin of error.

"The seventh battleground state, Nevada, is tied among likely voters," The Washington Post reviewed.

The poll also found that overall in these seven states 37% of registered voters said they will definitely vote or have already voted for Harris, and 37% will back Trump.

"Six percent of all key-state voters say they are unlikely to support either Harris or Trump and most of these voters say that, if Trump and Harris are the only two candidates on their ballot, they are likely not to vote in the presidential race. These voters tend to be younger, more likely to be people of color and more likely to identify themselves as independents," the study noted.

In the case of Hispanics, the study showed that Kamala Harris is doing worse in these seven states than Biden did four years ago nationwide.

"She leads Trump by 22 points across all seven states among registered [Hispanic] voters, which compares with Biden’s national margin of between 25 and 33 points against Trump, according to 2020 exit polls, AP VoteCast and Pew’s validated voter study," the poll highlighted.

In addition, the poll explained that the Democrat has 82% to Trump's 12% among black voters in these seven key states. This is a 70-point advantage that "is slightly smaller than Biden's national advantage with black voters four years ago."

Inflation and the economy are the most important issues for voters in these states in this election. Most trust Trump more than Harris to tackle these issues.

Forty-nine percent said Trump would be best at handling inflation, and 51% believe he is best for the economy. Those figures for Kamala Harris were 33% and 36%, respectively.

In addition, voters expressed that democracy is another issue they will take into account when voting. A majority (43%) said they trust Trump more than Harris (40%) to address threats to democracy.

Meanwhile, according to the poll, Kamala Harris' approval rating as vice president is unfavorable among voters in these key states. Fifty-five percent of respondents disapproved of her work during her term, and 44% supported her performance.

The numbers are different when asked about Trump. Fifty-one percent said they approve of his tenure as president, while 49% disapprove.

"At this point, the economy and inflation stand out as more important to the remaining uncommitted voters than other issues, a potential problem for Harris," argued The Washington Post.