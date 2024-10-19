Desperate Democratic senators try to appear close to Trump to seek to save their seats

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

With just 18 days to go before the presidential election 2024, some vulnerable Democratic senators and other blue party candidates running for Senate seats are using a bizarre tactic to try to achieve electoral success: ads showing themselves as close to former President Donald Trump.

Despite Trump being a despised figure within the Democratic Party, some senators competing in swing states or states likely to vote Republican are seeking to save their seats with campaign ads highlighting their moderate positions and, therefore, their ties to the former president and Republican nominee.

According to a report from Axios, even some Democratic candidates in presidential battlegrounds are featuring Trump cameos in campaign ads.

"The trend comes as split-ticket voting declines, making it more likely that a Senate candidate's fate will be tied to their state's presidential results," the media report detailed.

Among the senators who showed their "closeness" to Trump were Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Bob Casey (D-Penn), who launched ads Friday that included positive images of the former president and even a critique of President Joe Biden.

"Casey bucked Biden to protect fracking and he sided with Trump to end NAFTA and put tariffs on China to stop them from cheating," Casey's campaign ad said.

"Tammy Baldwin got President Trump to sign her Made in America bill," the narrator in Baldwin's ad stated for his part.

Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are two pivotal states in this election, particularly for Kamala Harris, whose path to victory depends in large part on winning the Rust Belt states or at least two of them if she can win other swing states.

In addition to Baldwin and Casey, Axios reported that Rep. Elissa Slotkin's (D-MI) campaign for Senate alsospent more than $1 million since mid-August on an ad detailing that she "wrote a law signed by President Trump forcing drug companies to show their actual prices."

In addition to these three Democrats, Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), both considered the most vulnerable during this electoral campaign, had already been openly close to Trump in an attempt to save their seats in these clearly Republican-leaning states.

For example, Tester's ads have featured voters who claim to be Republicans or who plan to vote for Trump, but who support Tester to be their representative in the Senate.

Mike Berg, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), sharply criticized Democrats for using this strategy just days before the election.

"These Senate Democrats all voted to impeach President Trump twice, so it is surprising that they are now running ads praising his work as President," Berg told Axios.