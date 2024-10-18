'Harris turned down the interview, while Trump talked 90 minutes with us': TIME owner expressed frustration with the Democratic nominee and her treatment of the press

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

The owner of Time railed against Vice President Kamala Harris for refusing multiple interview requests with the renowned magazine, which last week published a lengthy profile on the Democratic candidate.

Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce.com and owner of Time since 2018, criticized Harris last Sunday by noting that the vice president, unlike Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, rejected interview requests at a key election time, less than three weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

"Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate," he posted on X. "We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?"

Benioff also released several posts throughout the week, including a powerful quote from a Time magazine profile on Harris detailing that Trump spoke 90 minutes with the publication, unlike the Democrat.

"Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race."

Within the profile, Time also appears to criticize the sweeping changes in stance that Harris has had in recent months since launching her candidacy.

"The starkest contrast is between Harris' current positions and those he held before. If you talk to Harris' advisers, the word that comes up frequently is 'pragmatic,'" the magazine profile reads.

"But the candidate who campaigned for President in the 2020 Democratic primary was part of the party’s leftward lurch. Back then, Harris supported a public health care option and a Green New Deal. She wanted to ban fracking, ­decriminalize ­unauthorized border crossings, and cut funding for immigrant detention. She backed forcing owners of assault weapons to sell them to the government. She has since changed her stance on all these issues."

The criticism from the well-known publication and its owner comes amid strong questioning of the Democratic candidate for her poor performance in recent interviews she has given as part of her campaign.