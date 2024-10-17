'A total disaster': Kamala Harris blasted for her Fox News interview

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with Fox News host Bret Baier and gave a hesitant performance, which is earning her heavy criticism on social media.

Harris, who at times was seen raising her tone, an unprecedented fact in this campaign when giving interviews, had a hard time answering Baier's questions; returning to her evasive tactics and several times entered into verbal conflict with the journalist when he replied or rephrased the questions.

Because of her performance, several critics took to X (formerly Twitter) to question Harris' performance.

Sen. JD Vance, a Republican vice presidential candidate, was one of the first Republicans to react to the interview.

"To my Democratic friends: maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden."

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, who is campaigning for Trump, also reacted to the interview with a post on X where he merely posted an expression of complaint about Harris' answers.

Fund manager Bill Ackman, who announced his endorsement of Trump months ago, was also highly critical of the Democratic candidate.

"Vice President Harris did not answer one direct question nor take responsibility for any of her actions, previous commitments or policy positions. It was just filibuster and redirection until the clock ran out."

VP @KamalaHarris did not answer one direct question nor take responsibility for any of her actions, previous commitments or policy positions.



"Kamala Harris is wagging her finger and yelling during the Bret Baier interview. This is a total disaster for her," Dustin Grage, a Townhall columnist, wrote.

Michael Knowles, a conservative commentator for the Daily Wire, added to the criticism.

"I don't just say it because I like Baier and dislike Harris: this interview is devastating for Kamala. And Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. This is what happens when you pick a nominee without a primary!"

"The left is angrily denouncing Bret Baier for interrupting Kamala Harris and being rude. That tells me all I need to know. Kudos for Harris going on Fox News," said radio host Erick Erickson.

Reporter Drew Hernandez reacted to a segment of the interview where Baier cornered Harris when she asked about President Joe Biden's mental deterioration, a question the vice president unsuccessfully tried to deflect: "This is bad."

Bret Baier presses Kamala Harris about Joe Biden’s mental decline



She claims Joe is mentally fit, yet she replaced him through a coup because her entire party decided to replace Biden with her due to him not being mentally fit



Holy crap this is bad



Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist media outlet, opined that Harris proved she lacks the ability to handle tough questions with unsympathetic journalists.

"This Bret Baier interview is a perfect example of why Kamala Harris never received a single vote for president when she ran in the Democrat primary in 2020. She is awful at this and clearly not ready for primetime, and everyone knows it."