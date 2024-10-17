Kamala Harris' Fox News interview: shouting, ambiguity and more questions than answers

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

Kamala Harris finally spoke to Fox News. There was a lot of anticipation for the interview and the Fox network released it on Wednesday afternoon. Bret Baier pressed her on some issues on which the Democrat had not yet been very vocal, such as the southern border, her economic plan and her version of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

The Democratic candidate's dialogue with Fox News was noteworthy for the back-and-forth with Baier on many of the questions, as well as Harris' ability to dodge them.

Harris and the southern border

The interview began with the topic of the southern border. The reporter asked the vice president if she had an estimated number on the number of illegal immigrants entering the country since January 2021. Harris acknowledged that immigration is one of the most important issues of the campaign and assured that the immigration system is "broken."

Faced with no response, Baier insisted and asked her if she regretted reversing Donald Trump's immigration policies, such as the 'Remain in Mexico' policy. "The first bill we sent to Congress was to fix our immigration system," Harris said, referring to the American Citizenship Act of 2021, which failed to make it to the president's desk despite having both houses of Congress at the time.

From then on, the Democrat fired back at Donald Trump and Republicans for refusing to support the legislation that the White House negotiated with Senator James Lankford (R-OK). Specifically, she accused them of "playing political games" before the election. According to Baier, the legislation was intended to legalize 1.8 million illegal immigrants.

In turn, she said the immigration system has been "broken" for many years, even before Trump came to the White House. "Let's all be honest, I'm not proud to say this is a perfect immigration system. It needs to be fixed," she added. Baier reminded her that, over the past few years, she had assured him several times that the southern border was "secure."

Non-apology to the families of Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin and Laken Riley

Baier also mentioned the cases of three young women, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin and Laken Riley, who were killed by illegal immigrants. Even Bill Clinton recently referred to Riley's case.

The reporter asked her if she didn't owe the families an apology. "Those cases are tragic, there's no question about it. I can't imagine the pain the victims' families felt. That is true. But it's also true that if we had passed border legislation nine months ago, it would have been nine months with more agents on the border," she responded.

"What do you want to turn the page on?"

One of the most commented moments on social networks was when the interviewer asked the Democratic candidate about her "turn the page" phrase. Taking into account that more than 70% of Americans believe that the country is going in a "bad direction," and that the last three and a half years she was in power alongside Biden, Baier consulted her on what she meant by the aforementioned concept.

"And Donald Trump has been running for office. You know exactly what I'm talking about," Harris responded.

"Let me be very clear: my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency"

Harris recently made an appearance on 'The View' where she assured that she would not have done "anything different" from what Biden did these past 4 years.

When asked about it, she changed her position and stated the following: "Let me be very clear: my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency."

In this part of the interview, she appeared to fire a subtle dart at the president, claiming that she had not spent "most of her career in Washington DC." She also added that she likes to nurture Republican ideas and that she represents a new generation of leaders.

Joe Biden's cognitive decline

The reporter also asked her about the state of President Biden's health, particularly when she had begun to notice his cognitive decline.

"Joe Biden is not on the ballot, Donald Trump is," Harris replied, who subsequently asserted that the Republican is "unstable" and wants to turn the military against the citizens of the United States. Subsequently, Harris raised her tone and was visibly angered by Baier's questions.

Baier's post-interview revelations

Once the interview was over, Baier provided some details about the logistics and what was going on behind the scenes.

"We were supposed to start at 5 P.M. This was the time they gave us. Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes... they came in and said, 'Well, maybe 20.' [...]The vice president showed up around 5:15. We were pushing the envelope," he revealed.

Finally, he noted that, towards the end, there were a few people behind the camera asking to end the interview. "I'm talking, like four people, waving their hands like, "This has to stop!" he stated.