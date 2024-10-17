Detainee at Trump rally at Coachella sues sheriff who accused him of attempted assassination

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

The man who was arrested and charged with gun possession outside Donald Trump's Coachella rally is suing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco for defamation.

Vem Miller, 49, was arrested Saturday near a Trump campaign event. Two firearms and ammunition were discovered inside his vehicle. He was charged with illegal weapons possession. for which he was charged with illegal weapons possession. Reports vary on whether he attempted to enter the perimeter with an altered credential or special pass.

Bianco then announced that his team had "probably" stopped the third Trump assassination attempt. Miller denied the allegations, claiming that he supports the Republican and is "the last person who would cause violence and harm to anyone."

On Tuesday, Miller took things one step further. He filed a lawsuit against the sheriff for defamation, claiming that his accusations are absurd. "Bianco, intentionally, maliciously and with a blatant disregard for the truth, wanted to create a narrative so as to be viewed as a ‘heroic’ sheriff who saved presidential candidate Trump from a third assassination attempt," the lawsuit reads, according to a report by the LA Times.

Miller was booked and released after posting $5,000 bail. The investigation into the attempted assassination was left in the hands of federal authorities.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, he claimed to fear for his life. He claimed he has been forced to go into hiding. "It’s so easy to kill somebody or harm somebody you know, and that person might think he’s a hero in the moment, just due to ignorance of not knowing the facts. So I’ve got to reassess everything going forward and look at it with new lenses."