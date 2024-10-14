Man arrested with gun at Coachella rally denies he intended to attack Trump

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

Vem Miller, the 49-year-old man arrested this weekend at Donald Trump's rally on Coachella Street, denies the accusations of the county sheriff and claims he did not intend to target the Republican candidate.

The accused, who was arrested at the perimeter of the rally carrying a firearm, now claims that he is a supporter of the former president and that the version of the county sheriff is false. Chad Bianco, sheriff of Riverside County, maintains otherwise and after the arrest of the individual announced that it was the third assassination attempt against Trump, thwarted.

Miller assured the media that he is "shocked" by the sheriff's statements. This citizen had in his vehicle at least two firearms and ammunition, but he assures that he is "the last person who would cause violence and harm to anyone."

Despite this, sources in the New York Post link Miller to a right-wing anti-government group. Miller was reportedly invited to the Trump rally by Republican Party officials in Clark County, near Riverside County. Miller is also registered as a Republican voter and ran for local election in the state of Nevada in 2022, unsuccessfully.

Where there is some confusion is over whether or not Miller presented a fake press credential to agents performing security duties at the perimeter when they stopped his vehicle. According to the Post, it was not a fake press card, but a "special entry pass."

Illegal gun possession charges

At the moment, Vem Miller is facing indictment on charges of unlawful possession of weapons. He was released on $5,000 bail. According to Miller's claims, he did not know the difference between the gun laws of California and those of his home state of Nevada.

Added to this is that Miller was driving an unregistered vehicle and with a false license plate.

He could face additional charges under federal law enforcement. The Secret Service believes it unlikely that Miller was trying to assassinate Donald Trump, meanwhile, the FBI is not investigating the matter as an assassination attempt.