Donald Trump participated in two town halls on the same day. The president first participated in one at Fox News, dedicated especially to women, and then followed up with another one at Univision geared toward the Hispanic community. For an hour, the Republican candidate answered questions from the audience, mainly about the economy and the Southern border. He even gave Kamala Harris three compliments.

According to the latest polls, Trump is earning the best numbers for a Republican among Hispanics since the 40% obtained by George W. Bush in 2004.

The Republican answered questions from a diverse group of Hispanics in the studios of Univision in the city of Miami, Florida.

"We're going to lower the cost of energy and everything is going to go down after that"

The first to speak was Diana Rodriguez, who complained about the cost of living in the United States, emphasizing the cost of food and daily expenses.

Trump quickly pinned the problem to the Biden-Harris administration and promised to lower prices to improve the quality of life for families.

"Four years ago you didn't have inflation, today it's through the roof. (...) What I hear the most is what you're saying, food. (...) When they (Joe Biden and Kamala Harris) came in, we had cheap energy. Now we have very expensive energy and everything follows energy. (...)We're going to lower the cost of energy and everything is going to go down after that. We are also going to increase the number of jobs to make it easier to live," he responded.

The microphone then went to the hands of Daniel Perez, who asked Trump how he was going to create quality job opportunities for recent graduates. There, the former president introduced the concept of "positive taxation," which consists of intelligently combining "taxes, tariffs and incentives" to attract more companies to the country.

Natalie Martinez, a 21-year-old local student, wanted to know how Trump was going to lower the national debt and keep interest payments down. "We were getting ready to pay down debt, then we got hit with COVID... What's going to solve the problem is GROWTH. We're also going to cut waste, fraud and abuse. But the key is growth—we're going to be stronger than ever," he responded, adding that Elon Musk will have a lot to do in the process of making the Federal Government more efficient.

Immigration crisis, southern border and pets in Ohio

Later it was Guadalupe Ramirez's turn, a Chicago resident who was very concerned about the impact of the border crisis in her city.

"You like strong borders. So do I. We had the strongest border we've ever had in the recorded history of our country. Four years ago, we had a border that was great -- Everything the Democrats run is bad," Trump responded.

He also added that Republicans have a better track record when it comes to talking about crime and its imprint, that of "law and order," will be the one he will return to the White House with for an eventual second term.

José Saralegui questioned the former president about his remarks on pets and Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, to which the Republican responded as follows: "This was just reported. I was just saying what was reported. And eating others things too. All I do is report. I was there, I'm going to be there and we are going to take a look. I'll give you a full report."

"I think you can´t just destroy our country. Maybe some people disagree with me but you can´t put, in a very short period of time, 32.000 people into a 15.000 people town and expect things to go well. It´s a disaster, it´s a total disaster," he added.

Before he could start with his question, Jorge Velázquez received a compliment from Trump about his hair. He then wanted to know, should he indeed deport illegal immigrants, who would do the work they do and how that would impact the cost of food.

"We had people coming in under my administration and they were coming in legally. They were coming in through a system -- They've released hundreds of thousands of people who are murderers, drug dealers, and terrorists," he responded, also adding that farmers (like Velazquez) would gain much more with him in the White House.

The key to uniting the country and three compliments for Kamala Harris

Eloy Contreras asked the Republican how he planned to unite the nation in a context of so much political polarization.

"We are much more of a divided nation now than we ever were then. And I will tell you... when we had the economy blazing, liberals and Democrats were calling me. Our country was coming together... Success will bring this country together," he noted.

Finally, Teresa Djedjro, who asked Kamala Harris the exact same question, asked Trump if he could list three positive characteristics of the Democrat.

After pondering for a few seconds, he had this to say, "I'm not a fan but she seems to have an ability to survive. She seems to have some long time friendships. And she seems to have a nice way about her".