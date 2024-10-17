Gallup: more and more Americans are leaning toward the Republican Party

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Americans are leaning toward the Republican Party. A recent Gallup poll showed that when voters were asked whether they identify as Republican, Democrat or independent, 31% responded Republican and 28% Democrat.

Meanwhile, the majority - 41% - identified as independent. However, the survey indicated that when independents were asked which party they leaned toward, 49% identified as Republican or said they leaned toward the Republican Party, compared with 42% who identified or leaned Democratic.

The seven-point Republican advantage in this group is a change from September's data. The figures last month, showed Democrats had 49% versus 45% for Republicans.

But, in addition, this is also a shift compared with data from October 2020 in the midst of the presidential election that pitted Donald Trump and Joe Biden against each other. At that time, 45% of independent respondents leaned Republican, compared with 49% who leaned Democratic.

Americans' top priority is the economy

Similarly, another Gallup poll noted that the economy is the issue Americans are taking into account for the November 2024 election. It is the one issue on which a majority of voters, 52%, expressed that candidates' positions on economic issues have an extremely important influence on their vote.

In that regard, the poll detailed that voters believe Donald Trump is more capable than Kamala Harris at managing the economy (54% vs. 45%). The Republican also has the confidence of voters to address other issues such as immigration and foreign policy.

"The current 52% of voters rating the economy as an 'extremely important' influence on their vote for president is the highest since October 2008 during the Great Recession," Gallup explained.