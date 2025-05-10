Wall Street Journal: The rescue of the Venezuelan opponents was "an embarrassment to the regime" and a "win" for Trump

Published by Virginia Martínez 9 de mayo, 2025

The Wall Street Journal published a editorial in which it pronounced itself on the rescue of Venezuelan opponentswho were taking refuge in the Argentine embassy in Caracas, pointing out that such operation represented "an embarrassment" to the socialist regime of the dictator Nicolás Maduro, and a real "win for the Trump Administration". Likewise, the article pointed out that the operation was a total success in having managed to extract the four opposition leaders without having to resort at any time to violence, after assuring that the siege that the regime had imposed around the embassy was as ironclad as it was airtight.

In its editorial, the Journal added that the operation had an extraordinary difficulty, since the embassy is nowadays "the most surveilled site in the country other than the presidential palace". Likewise, the newspaper pointed out that there were already signs of certain breaches in security, noting that one of the five opposition leaders who had taken refuge in the embassy had managed to escape a week before the extraction under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. The Journal also revealed, "The State Department declined to talk about the rescue operation, but our sources say the U.S. played a significant role." On the other hand, the media outlet detailed in its Friday article that, given the difficulty due to the extraordinary security operation deployed by the Venezuelan regime, "It’s likely that guards around the embassy and maybe others were, er, persuaded to look the other way."

Criticism of Biden

Elsewhere in the text, the Journal explained that what was done by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump with this operation was to be applauded, noting that it "took risks that Joe Biden shrank from." Likewise, the newspaper praised the figure of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, pointing out her courage and the way she assured that the release of her party members was not the product of any negotiation with the regime, but rather of a "precise, complex and perfectly executed" operation.

At the end of its article, the Journal detailed that the extraction of the four opposition leaders of the Vente Venezuela party represented a harsh blow to the Venezuelan dictator , by showing a series of fissures within his security apparatus that left him both exposed and vulnerable. "That may have the dictator sleeping with one eye open," the editorial concluded.