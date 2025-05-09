9 de mayo, 2025

More than one million babies are aborted a year in the United States. Planned Parenthood performs nearly 40% of those abortions, it's time for the government to stop giving taxpayer money to a company that causes so much harm. The Trump Administration is planning major cuts in different sectors, soon those cuts will come before Congress in the big tax bill, eliminating funding to Planned Parenthood should be a priority.

Abortion company Planned Parenthood performs about 393,000 abortions a year. To size up the damage, that's 10 times the population of Times Square. In addition to ending the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, they cause irreparable harm to women, mothers who are not counseled in the right way, and who, instead of being presented with alternatives that can improve their lives in a difficult situation, are driven to end the lives of their children.

According to data from the Susan B. Anthony Foundation, when a pregnant woman enters a Planned Parenthood center, 97% of the time they sell her an abortion instead of helping her with other options such as getting assistance in keeping her child or making an adoption plan.

In 2023, abortion was the leading cause of death in the United States; one million abortions were performed. Second was heart disease, causing 702,880 deaths, and in third place was cancer, with 608,371 deaths. It is frightening that the leading cause of death is something completely preventable and avoidable, and furthermore that a large portion of those deaths are funded with taxpayer money.

According to Planned Parenthood's latest annual report, its funding from public resources reached $699.3 million, which is almost $2 million a day! Since 2010, its funding from public funds has increased by 43%.

Planned Parenthood further boasts of being the second-largest provider of "gender-affirming hormone care." They have more than 200 centers in 31 states where they offer puberty blockers and hormones. In addition to ending the lives of a million babies a year, they cause irreparable harm to young people who, advised by a company that has made a business out of abortion and gender changes, end up using drugs under poor medical care and facing consequences as serious as permanent sterility.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans oppose publicly funded abortions. This includes 33% of Democrats, 41% of voters who call themselves "pro-choice," and 58% of independents.

The Trump Administration has shown itself to be fearless when it comes to tackling big challenges. Cutting funding to a company that makes money off the death of babies and gender changes, even in minors, would be a laudable achievement and a great contribution to this country. The big tax bill is the right opportunity to change history by defunding Planned Parenthood.