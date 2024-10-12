Judge agrees to disclose additional documents in Jan. 6 case

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de octubre, 2024

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed to disclose additional files from special prosecutor Jack Smith that expose his election interference case against former President Donald Trump. These documents are evidence that special prosecutor Jack Smith is using to argue that the former president does not have immunity.

Chutkan's decision will be appealed by the former president's legal team.

"The court determines that the Government’s proposed redactions to the Appendix are appropriate, and that Defendant’s blanket objections to further unsealing are without merit. As the court has stated previously, ‘Defendant’s concern with the political consequences of these proceedings’ is not a cognizable legal prejudice," the judge wrote in the decision obtained by The Hill.

However, the judge gave Trump a one-week deadline to appeal the move. Meanwhile, Trump's legal team assured that the documents should not be released in the middle of the presidential election.

"There should be no further disclosures at this time of the so-called ‘evidence’ that the Special Counsel’s Office has unlawfully cherry-picked and mischaracterized — during early voting in the 2024 Presidential election," Trump's team wrote in an earlier filing on Thursday.