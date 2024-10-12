Trump’s record numbers: Polls have never recorded such strong support for him in key states

Trump has now run for three consecutive elections as the Republican nominee for president/ Jim Watson AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 11 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump entered the final month of campaigning by averaging his best-ever numbers in key states. Compared to his previous two presidential runs, 2016 and 2020, the Republican had never measured so well in the polls, particularly in the territories he needs to win to return to the White House.

The data was first published by Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump's campaign manager in 2016 and later as an adviser to the president.

On her X account, she used data from Real Clear Politics to compare Trump's historical performance at this point in the race, specifically in the following key states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, Florida and North Carolina.

Indeed, on a state-by-state basis, Trump is posting his best-ever poll numbers. For example, in 2016, Trump was 9.4 points behind Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania, 7.1 behind Joe Biden in 2020 and is now 0.3 ahead of Kamala Harris.

Another example is Michigan, also set to be a key state in November. In 2016, Clinton was 7.3 percentage points ahead of Trump, Biden led by 6.7 in 2020 and now he is 0.7 up on his Democratic opponent.

Ben Shapiro, a popular conservative commentator and host of his daily show on The Daily Wire, was shocked by Trump's numbers less than a month before the presidential election.

"Donald Trump is in a better poll position than he has been at any point in any race he has ever run. It's just the reality," he expressed.

"So, if you're looking at these polling stats, what you are figuring right now is that Donald Trump is in a pretty solid position if he is getting underpolled at all and again virtually every poll ever taken about Trump underpolled his supporters", he added in one of the latest episodes of "The Ben Shapiro Show."