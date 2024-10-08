Kamala Harris refuses three times over to answer whether it was a mistake to let in so many illegal immigrants

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Kamala Harris stopped by "60 Minutes" for an interview with journalist Bill Whitaker, who pressed her on her recent policy changes and particularly on her handling of the southern border. With less than a month to go before the presidential elections, the Democratic candidate has been increasing her engagement with the media, trying to present herself to voters as an agent of change.

One of the most viral moments of the interview was when Whitaker asked Harris about her border management.

The journalist remarked that the migratory flow decreased when stricter asylum rules were imposed, so he asked the current vice president why they did not opt for that measure in 2021.

"The first bill we proposed to Congress was to fix our broken immigration system, knowing that if you want to actually fix it, we need Congress to act," Harris responded, who then blamed Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

Whitaker then began with the first of three attempts to ask Harris why they relaxed immigration policies in the first place.

"There was a historic flood of undocumented immigrants crossing the border the first three years of his administration. In fact, arrivals quadrupled since President Trump's last year. Was it a mistake to relax immigration policies as much as you did?" the journalist asked.

"It's a longstanding problem. And solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions," the Democratic candidate responded.

"What I was asking was, was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place?" attempted Whitaker a second time.

"I think-- the policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem, okay?" retorted Harris.

The reporter tried a third version by way of affirmation, reminding the Democrat that "the (border) numbers quadrupled under her watch."

"Because of what we have done-- we have cut the flow of illegal immigration by half. We have cut the flow of fentanyl by half. But we need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem," Harris sentenced.

Whitaker also pressed Harris on her changing positions on, for example, fracking, or even the southern border. He argued that this could become one of the reasons voters say they still lack familiarity with the Democrat.

"In the last four years I have been vice president of the United States. And I have been traveling our country. And I have been listening to folks and seeking what is possible in terms of common ground. I believe in building consensus. We are a diverse people," Harris said.