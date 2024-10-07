'The Achievements of Kamala Harris': The blank book that's sweeping bookstores

Montage with the cover of the book 'The Accomplishments of Kamala Harris' with Joe Biden and Vice President.Kent Nishimura / Pool Via Cnp/CNP / ZUMA Press Wire / Cordon Press / Amazon.

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Jason Dudash collected all of Kamala Harris' accomplishments during her career before she became the Democratic nominee for the nation's presidency. The result is 191 pages under the title “The Achievements of Kamala Harris.” The kicker is that most of the pages are blank. The news has gone viral on social media and the book is already the best-seller on Amazon in the Political Humor category.

"In the realm of politics, many people and sources tell us they are the sole arbiters of truth. This book intends to be, and is, an entirely fact-based report based off Harris' votes, statements, and actions throughout her life in public office. After months of detailed research analyzing Kamala Harris' 20-year career in public office, this book represents the most comprehensive report to date detailing the many reasons Kamala Harris may be worthy of your support."

"The reasons why Kamala Harris is fit for presidential candidacy”

It is further noted that this is a "beautifully written book by Jason Dudash, displaying Kamala's achievements to compel you of reasons why Kamala Harris is fit for presidential candidacy."

Cover of the book "The Accomplishments of Kamala Harris."Amazon screenshot.

He then jokingly leaves readers with a spoiler about the actual content of the book: "Due to lefty lawyers, we must include that this book is mostly empty.”

Copies can be found on the shelves of Walmart, as well as online superstores such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.